UH Manoa’s choirs gather virtually to honor King Kamehameha I

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a stunning virtual performance. the University of Hawaii Manoa’s choirs joined each other by Zoom recently to sing a mele honoring King Kamehameha I.
Members of the University Chorus, Concert Chorus, Na Wai Chamber Chorus, and the UH Chamber Singers performed “Waika” remotely.
“Our mele, ‘Waika,’ honors text taken from ‘Hole Waimea,’ a chant composed for Kamehameha I,” said Jace Kahololokula Saplan, director of choral activities at UH.
The mele also honors Hawaii’s frontline workers and celebrates the communities efforts to protect their loved ones during the pandemic.
“Through this kaona, we offer this mele to our frontline workers, our UH alumni and students protecting their communities, our graduating UH students, and all of those finding innovative ways to keep Hawaii connected, thriving, and resilient,” said Saplan.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.