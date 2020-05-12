Transition (Episode 3)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the third episode of HNN’s new podcast “Tell Me a Story," HNN reporter Jim Mendoza focuses on “transition.”
To highlight the significant of transition in our lives, Mendoza tells the story of a special seamstress who sews burial clothes for infants.
He also introduces us to some troops transitioning to civilian life who’ve found drama-free training in the theater.
And Mendoza catched up with a local musician who morphs into a member of the Fab Four.
Jim Mendoza is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who has garnered recognition for outstanding reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists.
