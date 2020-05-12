Thieves steal $30K worth of rescue equipment on Hawaii Island

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on the Big Island are looking for two thieves who broke into a locked storage shed, and got away with thousands of dollars worth of rescue equipment.
Officials said around 5 a.m. Monday, two suspects were seen fleeing the area. They broke into the shed at Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park.
They got away with crucial equipment used by Hawaii Fire Department rescuers. The stolen items included a Polaris off-road vehicle used to launch the park’s rescue water craft, an AED, Motorola portable radio, and heavy-duty rescue rope.
They also managed to get away with a rescue paddle board and a spinal immobilization board. In all, the equipment was worth $30,000.
The theft now jeopardizes the department’s life-saving rescue abilities.
“Because of this theft, the beach park and Puna district lost the service of the Rescue Water Craft -- which is priceless in saving lives at one of the most dangerous shore breaks on the island,” Hawaii Fire Department Deputy Chief Lance Uchida said.
“We ask the public to please assist the police in finding the perpetrators,” Uchida added.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 935-3311.
