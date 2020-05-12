Saying goodbye to our trade winds the next few days...

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Tuesday evening. The trade winds are bringing numerous low lying showers across windward and mauka neighborhoods. The clouds at times are creating misty conditions. And get ready for more muggy weather and some pop up showers.
Starting tonight and into Wednesday, a front passing far north of the state will cause the high to our north to weaken and shift further east. This will cause the trade winds to weaken, allowing for sea breezes to develop during the afternoon on Wednesday especially over leeward areas. As the sea breeze converge inland, clouds will begin to develop over interior areas and scattered showers will develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Although some areas will remain in trade wind weather on Wednesday, we should see a land/sea breeze weather across all areas by Thursday.
The trade winds will be on the decrease tonight as a surface ridge shifts closer to the state. Between Wednesday and Thursday, the light background trades will be overpowered by land and sea breezes, leading to locally cloudy and spotty showers over interior sections of each island each afternoon. At night, the land breeze should take over and cause the clouds to move offshore. Trade winds will return Friday evening, with moderate trade wind weather expected over the weekend.
For our keiki, check out “Let’s Learn Together,” https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/weather/learn-together/
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.