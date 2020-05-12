Saying goodbye to our trade winds the next few days...

Starting tonight and into Wednesday, a front passing far north of the state will cause the high to our north to weaken and shift further east. This will cause the trade winds to weaken, allowing for sea breezes to develop during the afternoon on Wednesday especially over leeward areas. As the sea breeze converge inland, clouds will begin to develop over interior areas and scattered showers will develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Although some areas will remain in trade wind weather on Wednesday, we should see a land/sea breeze weather across all areas by Thursday.