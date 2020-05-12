New video of a deep sea discovery surfaces from 75 miles off Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private research company has shared new video of a deep sea discovery, about 75 miles off Oahu’s southern shore.
They located the wreckage of the U.S.S. Nevada about three miles below the surface.
The ship has a distinguished record of service. It fought battles in Pearl Harbor, Japan and Europe, and even survived as target practice for nuclear weapons in the South Pacific.
It was a battleship deemed unsinkable until 1948 when it was deliberately sunk by the Navy.
It’s location off Oahu was roughly known, but this is believed to be the first video since its final days.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.