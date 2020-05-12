A Maui company making ventilators is now getting international orders

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported just two new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing Hawaii’s overall total to 634.
Officials say 561 of those cases have been released from isolation, 54-percent of the state’s hospital beds are occupied and just 14-percent of the state’s ventilators are in use.
The numbers may be low, but many medical professionals say get prepared for round two.
As the state tries to rebuild its economy and start to allow travelers back in, many believe a second surge of cases is likely.
"I would be very surprised if we didn't have a second surge," said Dr. Michael Shea.
Dr. Shea is a physician in the Intensive Care Unit at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
He says although there are currently no COVID-19 patients at the hospital on ventilators, newly manufactured ones delivered on Monday will serve as backup if, or when, round two comes.
“In the event that we have a significant surge like you’ve seen in some of the major cities in the mainland, this provides us with backup to able to take care of a large surge of patients,” Dr. Shea said.
Maui County spent $100,000 to purchase 64 newly manufactured ventilators – all made by Maui engineers.
Science and technology company HNu Photonics made 40.
Engineering firm Maui Innovation Group is in the process of making 24 more.
"The mayor's office contacted us to see if we could build some ventilators,” said Chief Biologist at HNU Photonics Devin Ridgley. “We're a technology company, so we said we'd definitely give it a try."
Ridgley said they are now getting phone calls from all over the world to help increase their supply.
“We want to make sure that we save as many lives as possible," Ridgley said.
Maui County’s Mayor Michael Victorino said it is a great step in diversifying the economy and putting Maui on the map.
“The way they can produce it and make it another industry here in Maui County excites me tremendously,” said Victorino. “This is one of many, many small pieces of the puzzle that’s going to make Maui a better place in the future."
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.