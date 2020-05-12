Man standing on power pole prompts road closure in Makawao

MAKAWAO, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have closed off a portion of Makawao Avenue on Tuesday morning after a man was seen standing on top of a power pole.
Police issued an alert around 7:30 a.m., warning residents to avoid the area.
Officers closed off Makawao Avenue between Baldwin Avenue and Maha Road.
Maui Electric added the incident caused power outages for nearby residents. Officials did not say how many customers were affected.
It’s not known how the man got there as details are still limited at this time.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.