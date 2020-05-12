LIST: Hawaii shopping centers plan reopen dates, new hours

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With cases on the low, Hawaii retailers are outlining their plans to reopen.
Below is a working list of reopen dates and times for major Hawaii shopping centers. Managing agencies say individual retailers may not be open as shop owners make adjustments for social distancing mandates in their stores.
Changes can also be expected in common areas such as food courts and entertainment areas such as spacing, hand sanitizer stations and mask mandates.
- Ala Moana Center: Friday, May 15. New center hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturdays. On Sundays, the center will be open from noon to 6:00 p.m.
- Pearlridge Center: Friday May 15. Hours: 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- Royal Hawaiian Center: Friday, May 15. Operational hours are 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.
- Kukui Grove Shopping Center is open. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., though individual shops and restaurants may vary.
- Queen Kaahumanu Center: Numerous retailers opened on Monday, though a select few opted to remain closed. Hours: Mon-Thurs, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday/Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
This story may be updated.
