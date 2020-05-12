Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Prosecutors have left bail at $250,000 for a man police said was in possession of a loaded revolver, drugs and cash after searching his residence and vehicle. The Maui News reported that the prosecutors denied the request of 37-year-old Baltazar Tateyama to be released on supervision after his attorney said he didn’t have the money to post bail. Authorities say Tateyama was arrested in March and pleaded not guilty to the charges including promoting of a dangerous drug and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His attorney said he needed more time to prepare for the case. The next hearing is scheduled for May 26.