Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-OBSERVATORIES
Observatories on Hawaii's Mauna Kea preparing to reopen
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Observatories on Hawaii’s highest mountain have started resuming activities following a forced closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported observatories within the Mauna Kea Science Reserve on the Big Island have been closed since March. The observatories were among nonessential businesses and facilities closed in accordance with Democratic Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Ige issued an updated proclamation allowing certain establishments to reopen Thursday, including astronomical observatories. Despite the green light to reopen, the observatories are moving slowly to follow safety guidelines before returning to full operations.
MONK SEAL-DEATH
Officials find pregnant Hawaiian monk seal dead on beach
HONOLULU (AP) — Wildlife officials have reported the death of a pregnant Hawaiian monk seal who was found at a beach on Kauai. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the seal known as R313 was found April 25. NOAA’s marine mammal stranding network partners have adjusted their response to strandings, deaths and entanglements and are unable to perform full necropsies because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team preserved R313’s fetus and placenta and plans to perform a necropsy and sampling as soon as possible, which may provide additional information on the cause of her death.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii lawmakers outline plans to make up budget shortfall
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers say they plan to plug a projected $1 billion hole in the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year by using money from the rainy day fund, reducing vacancies in state bureaucracies and issuing bonds. The shortfall developed as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic led to a shutdown of tourism and other sectors of the economy in Hawaii. Economists anticipate sharp drops in hotel tax and general excise tax revenue. The House Finance Committee and Senate Ways and Means Committee have received written testimony on the plans. Lawmakers didn’t accept oral testimony from the public because they closed the Capitol to the public to maintain social distancing.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-JAIL
Hawaii jail population drops, list of released unavailable
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii has significantly reduced its inmate population in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But officials were not immediately available to provide a list of inmates who were released under the state Supreme Court order. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that as of last week the statewide jail and prison population was down 832 inmates from March 2. The Hawaii Supreme Court ordered all jails and prisons within the state to reduce inmate populations to the facilities’ design capacity. The Department of Public Safety and Hawaii Judiciary were unable to provide lists of inmates released from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-HOMELESS
Homeless advocates push for sustained support during virus
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii nonprofit organizations and the state’s homeless coordinator have warned about a surge in newly homeless families and the need to continue funding social service programs as the economy shrinks because of the coronavirus. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness Scott Morishige says that six months to a year after emergency government aid and prohibitions on rental evictions expire, the islands are likely to see a jump in homelessness that could last for years. The state’s homeless budget of more than $25 million per year depends on the state’s general fund, which is driven by tax revenue.
DRUG CASE-SUPERVISED RELEASE DENIED
Prosecutors deny supervised release in Maui drug case
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Prosecutors have left bail at $250,000 for a man police said was in possession of a loaded revolver, drugs and cash after searching his residence and vehicle. The Maui News reported that the prosecutors denied the request of 37-year-old Baltazar Tateyama to be released on supervision after his attorney said he didn’t have the money to post bail. Authorities say Tateyama was arrested in March and pleaded not guilty to the charges including promoting of a dangerous drug and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His attorney said he needed more time to prepare for the case. The next hearing is scheduled for May 26.