Instinct (Episode 4)
'Tell Me A Story' with Jim Mendoza is a podcast from Hawaii News Now. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | May 12, 2020 at 4:26 PM HST - Updated May 12 at 4:26 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This “Tell Me a Story” podcast focuses on “instinct.”

In exploring instinct, Mendoza shares the story of a judo coach who teaches teenagers that a powerful tool to protect themselves is built into their bodies.

Mendoza also introduces us to a survivor of the atomic bombing of Japan who proves you can triumph over tragedy.

And he catches up with a Longtime Waikiki beach boy who thanked the emergency responders who saved his life.

Jim Mendoza is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who has garnered recognition for outstanding reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists.

