Instinct (Episode 4)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This “Tell Me a Story” podcast focuses on “instinct.”
In exploring instinct, Mendoza shares the story of a judo coach who teaches teenagers that a powerful tool to protect themselves is built into their bodies.
Mendoza also introduces us to a survivor of the atomic bombing of Japan who proves you can triumph over tragedy.
And he catches up with a Longtime Waikiki beach boy who thanked the emergency responders who saved his life.
Jim Mendoza is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who has garnered recognition for outstanding reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists.
