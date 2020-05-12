Ige tells state workers: There’s no ‘immediate need’ to consider pay cuts or furloughs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor sought to reassure state workers Tuesday, saying there is no “immediate need to consider pay cuts or furloughs” despite the gaping budget shortfall.
“This is the last thing that anyone wants to do,” Gov. David Ige said, in a video posted online. “I want to assure you that we are exploring every option, including looking at federal sources of support.”
Several weeks ago, his administration proposed pay cuts of up to 20% for state workers, pointing to plummeting tax revenues and the state’s dire economic forecast.
This week, lawmakers came up with their own plan for balancing the budget that they say doesn’t require widespread pay cuts. The governor, however, has cautioned against moving forward without his support.
