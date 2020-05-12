Forecast: Light winds and more surf heading in soon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The moderate to locally breezy trade winds will be giving way to light and variable winds in the next 24 to 36 hours, as the east to west oriented surface ridge far north of the islands moves a little closer.
Between Wednesday and Friday, the light background trades will be overpowered by land and sea breezes, leading to locally cloudy and spotty showers over each island each afternoon, followed by partial clearing at night.
Trades will rebuild late Friday and Saturday, focusing showers over typical windward slopes.
Surf along north-facing shores will trend up through the day Tuesday as a small, long-period west-northwest swell arrives this should hold Wednesday, then fade through the day Thursday.
Another swell is due Friday with advisory wave heights along exposed north- and west-facing shores. This swell will hold through Saturday, then ease Sunday through Monday.
Surf along south-facing shores will rise Wednesday night through the day Thursday as a long-period, south-southwest swell arrives. This will be a long-duration event, likely holding through the weekend. Heights will near, if not reach, the advisory threshold by Friday.
