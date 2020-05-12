Family seeks help after 30-year-old Kauai man suffers stroke, lands in ICU

Family seeks help after 30-year-old Kauai man suffers stroke, lands in ICU
The family of Justin Silva says the 30-year-old was flown to Straub Medical Center on Oahu after suffering a stroke on Kauai. (Source: Support for Justin Silva/GoFundMe)
May 12, 2020 at 10:43 AM HST - Updated May 12 at 10:43 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a 30-year-old man on Kauai is pleading for help after he recently suffered a stroke and landed in the ICU.

Justin Silva’s family said he’s an active young man who enjoys surfing, fishing and building. But on May 6, he suffered a stroke due to a ruptured brain clot.

He was flown to Straub Medical Center on Oahu, where he remains in the ICU on a ventilator. But his family is struggling with medical bills.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the costs.

"The current state of the world has placed tremendous burdens on us all as we navigate the stressors of a pandemic," organizers wrote. "While we may not be able to support each other physically, we can do our part to alleviate their financial burdens."

So far, nearly $37,000 has been raised.

