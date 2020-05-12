Dozens of inmates in quarantine at Waiawa Correctional Facility

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Hawaii’s prisons and jails, but dozens of inmates are in quarantine at a correctional center on Oahu, new data shows.
According to the state Department of Public Safety, 41 inmates are in quarantine at the Waiawa Correctional Facility as of Monday.
Another two prisoners are also in isolation at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
Of the 21 tests that have been completed, results for two of those are pending.
Hundreds of inmates were released over the past two months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But critics say the releases are putting dangerous individuals back on the streets.
