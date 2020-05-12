6 displaced after house fire in Kahului

By HNN Staff | May 11, 2020 at 8:13 PM HST - Updated May 11 at 8:13 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department says six people were displaced when flames ripped through their home Monday afternoon.

The fire at the home on Kaulana Street in Kahului began around 2:45 p.m.

Heavy damage was reported as the flames began in the back portion of the single-story home.

Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading, and crews got it under control almost an hour later.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is aiding the residents.

A damage estimate was not readily available.

