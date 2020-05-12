1 new COVID-19 case reported as Hawaii takes slow steps to reopen economy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting just 1 new COVID-19 case Tuesday, in an encouraging development that comes as more businesses across the state begin to reopen.
Retailers and shopping malls were given the green light to reopen on the Big Island and Kauai last week. On Maui, they were allowed to reopen on Monday.
And on Oahu, where the vast majority of cases have been, retailers can open as soon as Friday.
Meanwhile, the state is planning on how to take the next steps in its economic recovery ― and give more “medium-risk” businesses the approval to reopen. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Monday that he hoped that those businesses would be allowed to reopen by May 25.
This story will be updated.
