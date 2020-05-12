Aloun Farms to donate boxes of fresh produce to Oahu health care workers

Aloun Farms is giving away 500 boxes of produce to healthcare workers. (Source: Aloun Farms)
By HNN Staff | May 12, 2020 at 3:49 PM HST - Updated May 12 at 3:50 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aloun Farms is launching a new benefit program to deliver fresh produce for Hawaii health care workers.

The farm said that for every two “kokua boxes” it sells, it will donate one to health care workers — up to 500 boxes. The $25 box includes zucchini, cabbage, green onion, basil, onions, string beans and sweet potato.

To buy a box, click here.

Drive-thru pickup is available:

  • Tuesdays: from noon to 2 p.m. at 975 Kapiolani Blvd.
  • Wednesdays: from 9 a.m. to noon at the Blaisdell Center and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Aloun Farms
  • Thursdays: from noon to 2 p.m. at Dole Distribution Center; noon to 3 p.m. at Windward Mall
  • Saturdays: from 9 a.m. to noon at Aloun Farms; 9 a.m. to noon at Blaisdell Center

For more information, visit www.alounfarms.com.

