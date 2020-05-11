Visitor who broke stay-at-home order fractures leg while hiking in Waipio Valley

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor who violated stay-at-home orders fractured his leg and had to be rescued while hiking in Waipio Valley on Sunday, Big Island officials said.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. near Hiilawe Falls.
Officials said the man, who was in a large group, was walking along a river when a dead tree he was walking on gave way.
His friends tried to get him down on their own but ended up calling for help after realizing they were going to run out of daylight, officials said.
Rescuers had trouble finding them at first, but they eventually managed to get the injured man out to safety.
