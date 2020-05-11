Tagovailoa signs reported 4-year, $30M contract with Miami Dolphins

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Alabama and Saint Louis School quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put pen to paper on Monday, signing his rookie contract to officially become a member of the Miami Dolphins.
The #5 overall pick in last month’s draft agreed to terms with the team on a four-year, $30,275,438 contract, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, that includes a $19.6M signing bonus.
Tagovailoa’s contract is fully guaranteed, according to Yates, and includes a team option for a fifth year.
Tagovailoa announced on social media last week that he would wear number 1 on his Miami Dolphins jersey. 13, the number Tagovailoa has worn since high school, has been retired by the Dolphins in honor of Dan Marino, one of the most legendary quarterbacks in NFL history.
