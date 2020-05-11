Suspect at large after armed liquor store robbery near Ala Moana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are on the hunt for a suspect in an armed robbery at a liquor store near Ala Moana.
Sources say the suspect entered the Lucky 7 Liquor Store around 5 p.m. Saturday. The suspect grabbed the 44-year-old clerks hand, pointed a gun and demanded she hand over money
The woman was not hurt. The suspect fled before police arrived on scene.
The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a red “HI” design on the front. He was also wearing a red Phillies baseball cap and a black bandana on his face.
Police have launched a first-degree robbery case. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. You may be eligible for a cash reward.
