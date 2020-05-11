Suspect at large after armed liquor store robbery near Ala Moana

Lucky 7 Liquor on Atkinson Drive. (Source: HNN File Image)
By HNN Staff | May 11, 2020 at 3:13 PM HST - Updated May 11 at 3:13 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are on the hunt for a suspect in an armed robbery at a liquor store near Ala Moana.

Sources say the suspect entered the Lucky 7 Liquor Store around 5 p.m. Saturday. The suspect grabbed the 44-year-old clerks hand, pointed a gun and demanded she hand over money

The woman was not hurt. The suspect fled before police arrived on scene.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a red “HI” design on the front. He was also wearing a red Phillies baseball cap and a black bandana on his face. 

Police have launched a first-degree robbery case. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

