Police searching for a suspect accused in Waianae stabbing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police authorities are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man in Waianae on Monday morning.
The alleged attack sent the 27-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.
It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kulaaupuni St. and Maliona St.
Video from the scene showed an active police investigation underway,
If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call police.
