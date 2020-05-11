Pearlridge Center, other retailers begin to detail phased reopening plans

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Reduced hours, rearranged food courts and continued respect for social distancing practices are among the guidelines retailers are setting forth ahead of May 15, the date most such stores will be allowed to reopen on Oahu.
Pearlridge Center, the state’s largest indoor shopping mall, said Monday that it planned to reopen to shoppers on Friday, but mall officials cautioned that individual retail tenants may not all elect to do so.
The mall will only be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
In a social media post published Monday, the shopping center detailed what it is calling its “COVID-19 Code of Conduct,” a nine-item list that mirrors adapts both local and federal reopening guidelines.
Gathering in groups is not to be permitted, and shoppers will be asked not to move or rearrange tables or chairs within food courts or other common areas.
The list of guidelines also asks tenants to limit the number of people inside their stores at one time, though the number of people allowed inside any single business is expected to depend on the retailer’s size.
And each individual tenant will be permitted to have their own shopping policies.
While retailers on Oahu spend most of the week preparing to reopen, their counterparts on Maui were allowed to do so on Monday, albeit under similar safety guidelines.
The list of those precautionary measures includes no physical contact, wearing face coverings and limiting the number of people entering the business.
Businesses and spaces that are not allowed to operate include food courts (except for delivery or takeout), theaters, arcades, beauty salons and several others.
This story will be updated.
