Lt. Gov. eyes May 25 for ‘medium risk businesses’ to reopen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With new cases of the coronavirus few and far between, leaders are getting more specific about what the next phase of reopening looks like.
On Monday the Lt. Governor said he believes it’s safe enough to get the the majority of the kamaaina economy back up and running. Things like restaurants, salons and what he calls other “medium risk businesses.”
In the meantime, many shop owners say the state needs to set a date as soon as possible -- so they can be ready when it’s time for customers return.
“We’re an industry of appointments. And appointments require preparation. We need to prepare,” said Adiel Cline.
Over the past couple weeks, the owner of Salon 253 in Wailuku has joined forces with more than a dozen leaders in Hawaii’s cosmetology industry to draft back-to-work guidelines for salons and spas.
Cline said, “I feel like the plan is strong enough in mitigating the risk of COVID-19 in our community to open our doors tomorrow.”
Some of the changes include:
- Work stations spaced six feet apart.
- Guests must come in alone; while minor children are allowed one accompanying adult.
- Clients will be asked to wait in the car prior to an appointment and may need to fill out a questionnaire about any symptoms or recent travel.
- It’s recommended service providers wear a face shield or be behind a sneeze guard.
- Work stations and all equipment need to be sanitized between clients.
Lt. Governor Josh Green said he supports the plan.
He added, “This is the time to really open things up more aggressive in my opinion because we don’t have that outside external risk.
Green says he’d like to see medium risk businesses reopen by May 25.
“The only thing I would put at high risk are large gatherings and travel from the mainland,” he said.
This afternoon the Governor acknowledged May 25 as a possible reopening date for those medium risk businesses but stopped short of making it official.
Cline urged government to make a decision soon saying for some businesses it’s already too late. On Friday Lahaina Towne Barbershop announced it’s closing for good.
With tears her her eyes Cline said, “He’s done. He can’t. He’s going to be moving to Vegas where it’s less expensive.”
