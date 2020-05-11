Coronavirus recovery a ‘marathon,’ not a sprint, Gov. Ige says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For 23 consecutive days, fewer than six new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported statewide.
But in light of the downward trend, as businesses across the state either reopen or prepare to do so, Gov. David Ige is cautioning Hawaii residents to move forward carefully.
“We need to be vigilant,” the governor said during a press conference on Monday. “I know that this has been difficult. People want to get out of their homes and socialize. But if we stop following these guidelines, we will lose all of the progress we have achieved."
Two new cases of coronavirus were reported Monday, bringing the total number of people to have been diagnosed to 634 statewide, and roughly 90 percent of those who have contracted the illness were reported as having recovered.
With the healthcare concerns surrounding the pandemic at least temporarily under control ― Gov. Ige said intensive care capacity in Hawaii remains relatively low, and only 81 COVID-19 patients in Hawaii have required hospitalization ― the attention of many has turned back toward economic stability.
Shopping centers and retailers were allowed to reopen across Maui County on Monday. For stores that are ready to reopen, guidelines include no physical contact, wearing face coverings and limiting the number of people entering the business.
This story will be updated.
