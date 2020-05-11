Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

DRUG CASE-SUPERVISED RELEASE DENIED
Prosecutors deny supervised release in Maui drug case
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Prosecutors have left bail at $250,000 for a man police said was in possession of a loaded revolver, drugs and cash after searching his residence and vehicle. The Maui News reported that the prosecutors denied the request of 37-year-old Baltazar Tateyama to be released on supervision after his attorney said he didn’t have the money to post bail. Authorities say Tateyama was arrested in March and pleaded not guilty to the charges including promoting of a dangerous drug and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His attorney said he needed more time to prepare for the case. The next hearing is scheduled for May 26.
PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT DISPOSAL
Campaign urges proper protective gear disposal amid pandemic
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Environmental advocates in Hawaii have joined a campaign to bring attention to discarded personal protective equipment that is adding to plastic pollution on shorelines worldwide amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Garden Island reported that federal and state governments have advised people to wear masks in public to protect against the coronavirus, but masks, gloves and other equipment are not always properly disposed of. The Surfrider Foundation released a statement Thursday saying equipment can be mistaken as food by marine animals. The campaign is intended to educate the public on proper disposal guidelines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and encourage the use of reusable equipment, such as cloth masks.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii reports no new virus case for 1st time in 2 months
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is reporting no new case of the coronavirus for the first time in nearly two months. The state Department of Health said the number of positive cases remained at 629. The last time there was no new case was on March 13. At that point, Hawaii had a total of just two cases. Hawaii has been under a statewide stay-at-home order since the last week of March to slow the spread of the virus. Gov. David Ige has begun relaxing some restrictions. Hawaii also requires those arriving in the state and traveling between the islands to observe 14 days of quarantine.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TURKEY HUNTING
Not giving it up cold turkey: Bird hunters just winging it
FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled dozens of spring traditions, but turkey hunting is going on largely unfettered. Forty-nine states host a spring turkey hunt every year. The birds, whose domesticated cousins grace Thanksgiving tables from Hawaii to Maine, are among America’s greatest conservation success stories. The hunt is taking on a new look in some parts of the country this year due to social distancing laws. Many states, including Maine, are requiring out-of-state residents to self quarantine for two weeks when they enter the state. Other states, including Kansas, have suspended the sale of turkey permits to non-residents to reduce spread of the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-VOLCANO TOWN
Hawaii town wounded by eruption suffering again under virus
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii mountain town that suffered serious economic damage from a volcanic eruption has been wounded by another natural disaster as the coronavirus hits its livelihood. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the Big Island community of Volcano was shut down for months following the May 2018 eruption of Kilauea. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is a major driver of the community’s economy that closed for four months during the eruption and shut down again following the pandemic outbreak. Some residents worry the economic recovery from the virus could be slower, but remain hopeful Volcano will recover from a second natural setback.
REAL ESTATE-MARKET DECLINE
Hawaii real estate April sales suffered coronavirus impacts
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Board of Realtors has issued a report showing the state’s real estate market suffered last month as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the analysis indicates resales of Oahu homes fell more than 20% in April. Sales on Hawaii island and Kauai fell between 20% and 60% last month. The report says factors constraining sales include a prohibition on open houses because of health restrictions, thousands of local job losses, tighter lending criteria, and a significant decline in state tourism. The report says homeowners are listing fewer properties for sale.