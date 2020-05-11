Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is reporting no new case of the coronavirus for the first time in nearly two months. The state Department of Health said the number of positive cases remained at 629. The last time there was no new case was on March 13. At that point, Hawaii had a total of just two cases. Hawaii has been under a statewide stay-at-home order since the last week of March to slow the spread of the virus. Gov. David Ige has begun relaxing some restrictions. Hawaii also requires those arriving in the state and traveling between the islands to observe 14 days of quarantine.