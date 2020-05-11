HPD to hire temporary police service officers during coronavirus pandemic

Honolulu Police Department
By HNN Staff | May 11, 2020 at 11:37 AM HST - Updated May 11 at 11:37 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is hiring more than 100 temporary police service officers.

HPD said these are full-time positions lasting through the end of the year to assist during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who are hired will not have police authority — such as arrest powers or the ability to issue citations — and will not be armed.

Instead, they will help direct traffic, answer phone calls, assist with homeless outreach and more.

The positions will pay $4,500 a month plus benefits during the contract.

