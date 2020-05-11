Honolulu Hale illuminated in blue to honor fallen law enforcement officers and Hawaii’s first responders

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Hale was lit up in blue on Sunday to honor the memory of fallen law enforcement officers and first responders, including Officers Kaulike Kalama and Tiffany Enriquez.
Both officers were killed in January during a man’s violent rampage at a Diamond Head neighborhood.
The blue light also recognizes the courage of health care professionals and other essential workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“This year has been especially difficult for our O‘ahu ‘ohana, with the tragic loss of officers Kalama and Enriquez," said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
“We will never forget their heroic actions to protect people who they didn’t even know. Our law enforcement officers, first responders, and especially right now our health care workers, put their lives on the line every day so that we can make it out of this pandemic safely.”
Residents are also encouraged to participate in “Light Hawaii Blue" week.
Participants can show their support by wearing blue, wearing a blue lapel pin, or even shining blue lights outside their home or business if allowed.
