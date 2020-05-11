Forecast: Typical trade wind conditions expected through Tuesday

The current north swell will continue to slowly subside through early Monday. A series of small to moderate long-period northwest swells will begin arriving Monday night, followed by a smaller one a few days later. A significantly larger northwest swell may arrive Friday, and persist into next weekend. A series of small south and southwest swells will provide surf near the summer average over the next several days. A series of moderate south swells will likely bring surf above the summer average during the second half the week into next weekend. Surf heights may approach the High Surf Advisory criteria along south facing shores starting Friday or Saturday.