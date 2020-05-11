Forecast: Typical trade wind conditions expected through Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will remain in place through Monday then decline on Tuesday.
A typical pattern of mainly windward showers will continue tonight, with an increase in showers both windward and leeward Monday into Tuesday as a band of enhanced moisture passes over the state.
Trades will be disrupted on Wednesday, giving way to a land and sea breeze pattern through Friday.
Trades are expected to rebuild next weekend, bringing a return of the more typical windward and mauka shower distribution.
The current north swell will continue to slowly subside through early Monday.
A series of small to moderate long-period northwest swells will begin arriving Monday night, followed by a smaller one a few days later.
A significantly larger northwest swell may arrive Friday, and persist into next weekend.
A series of small south and southwest swells will provide surf near the summer average over the next several days.
A series of moderate south swells will likely bring surf above the summer average during the second half the week into next weekend.
Surf heights may approach the high surf advisory criteria along south-facing shores starting Friday or Saturday.
