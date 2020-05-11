Firefighters rescue hiker who did not follow stay-at-home orders

LAUPAHOEHOE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii County firefighters rescued a hiker after she ran into trouble near the Kaawalii Stream at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
Rescue crews said she and a group of friends hiked about 5 miles up from Highway 19. Then, she started feeling ill.
A helicopter airlifted the female from the area and took her to an awaiting ambulance.
She was transported to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition.
HFD said the group were not following stay-at-home orders.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.