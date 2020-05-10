Oahu nursing home holds a drive-in celebration for their resident moms

PALOLO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the age of social distancing and keeping our kupuna safe, an Oahu nursing home did everything they could Sunday to brighten the day of beloved mothers.
The Palolo Chinese Home put together a drive-in Mother’s Day celebration for their residents.
About 35 families signed up for time slots to roll up to the home, and send some love to their moms.
Families and home residents were all required to wear face coverings, and unfortunately families had to keep their distance from within their cars, but the minutes together were cherished by everyone involved.
“We wouldn’t be anywhere without our moms,” said Palolo Chinese Home administrator Darin Yoshimoto. “Its been way more emotional than we ever thought it would be.”
Some families got creative, making signs and carrying balloons as they dropped off flowers to their loved ones.
Yoshimoto says families have been unable to see each other for in-person visits for about two months, since the outbreak began to make its mark in Hawaii.
“COVID-19 is not going to overcome the power of our Ohana,” Yoshimoto added. “They were just so thankful, and that’s really what it’s about. It’s just about connecting the family members and keeping our ohana spirit.”
The home has found alternative ways to keep their residents connected to family in recent weeks by using facetime and other virtual means.
