No face mask, no ride: Man arrested for striking bus driver, door with crutch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been arrested in Honolulu after allegedly hitting a city bus driver with a crutch, and damaging the door — all because he refused to keep on a face mask.
According to an incident report from Honolulu police, 63-year-old Mark Lyons boarded the city bus Saturday evening in the Ala Moana area.
Police allege that Lyons refused to keep on his face mask, which is now required while riding the city bus under coronavirus rules.
When the driver told Lyons to exit the bus, he reportedly used his crutch to hit the bus driver in the face. When he left the bus, Lyons allegedly used his crutch again to damage the vehicle’s door.
Police were called and Lyons was arrested for interfering with the operator of a public transit vehicle, as well as criminal property damage.
The driver of the bus was not seriously injured.
