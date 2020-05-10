Forecast: More showers expected Monday, with lighter winds by mid week

In surf, the first in a series of small to moderate long-period northwest swells will begin arriving Monday night, with a larger northwest swell possible by next weekend. South shores will have elevated surf from a series of small to south and southwest swells for the first half of the week, with larger swells later in the week that could come close to the 8-foot advisory threshold. East shores will remain small as the trade winds die down. For now, a small craft advisory remains up through Monday afternoon for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.