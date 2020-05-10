Forecast: More showers expected Monday, with lighter winds by mid week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect more showers for Monday and Tuesday as a band of enhanced moisture moves over the state, mainly from Kauai to Maui. The trade winds will remain on the breezy side Monday, but they’ll start declining Tuesday with light and variable winds by Thursday. This will lead to afternoon cloud buildups and a chance for pop-up showers during the afternoon and evening hours for the latter half of the week. Trades should rebuild next weekend.
In surf, the first in a series of small to moderate long-period northwest swells will begin arriving Monday night, with a larger northwest swell possible by next weekend. South shores will have elevated surf from a series of small to south and southwest swells for the first half of the week, with larger swells later in the week that could come close to the 8-foot advisory threshold. East shores will remain small as the trade winds die down. For now, a small craft advisory remains up through Monday afternoon for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
