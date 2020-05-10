4 cited for hiking the closed Sacred Falls trail on anniversary of 1999 tragedy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were let off the hook while trying to hike Sacred Falls — but four others weren’t so lucky.
Two Honolulu residents and two residents of Brazil and Argentina got citations from DLNR enforcement officers Saturday.
DLNR says they violated emergency rules and entered closed areas.
They were identified as Honolulu residents, Daylan Weber, 28, and Joshua Jenkins, 29. Julieta Garnil, 29, of Argentina and 37-year-old David Grossman of Brazil were also cited.
The DLNR said the three others who were let go were in the early parts of the illegal trail and did not proceed deeper. They did acknowledge seeing the ‘No Trespassing’ signs.
Officers say enforcement at Sacred Falls is not just about cracking down on the rules, it’s about education as well.
“Little by little, people need to realize that there’s a reason why they call it sacred falls and the rocks are still falling and we encourage people to take heed of those,” DOCARE Officer Fagota Tataipu Jr. said.
“There’s a reason why we closed the area, because of that tragedy that we had in 1999.”
Saturday’s citations came on the exact anniversary of that Mother’s Day tragedy in ’99. Eight people were killed when rocks fell at Sacred Falls. Dozens more were injured.
“It’s one of those incidents in your life that you can never forget," Tataipu, who was among the responding officers to the tragedy, said.
"It’s one of those, that even though Mother’s Day is a special day, you can’t help but reflect back on 1999 when we came up here because of the rockslide and so many moms that lost their lives.”
The incident caused DLNR to close the hike indefinitely.
