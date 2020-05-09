With Miss Hawaii 2020 in limbo, the legacy of former winners lives on

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in the plans of the Miss Hawaii scholarship competition.
The Miss Hawaii Organization, which awards thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving young women each year, has postponed the 2020 competition. A reschedule date has not yet been set.
Word of the postponement comes on the heels of the announcement that the national competition, Miss America, was canceled for this year. The next Miss America will be held sometime late in 2021.
National organizers have also called off the corresponding Outstanding Teen competition, which is having similar ripple effects for teen competitions throughout the nation, including Hawaii.
Miss Hawaii organizers say more decisions will be made in the coming days on the status of this year’s contest, which judges contestants on the principles of scholarship, service, style and success.
“Regardless of the logistical and financial concerns that these decisions bring, our organizations remain steadfast in our commitment to providing the best possible scholarship opportunity and experience for the women who participate in our programs,” Miss Hawaii organizers said.
Despite the disheartening news for the organization, former Miss Hawaii winners came together to show unity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Miss Hawaii Medley debuted on Friday. It brought together the current and former Miss Hawaii winners, uniting them through song and dance to a rendition of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and ‘What A Wonderful World.’
Miss Hawaii 2018 Penelope Ng Pack coordinated the video project, and collected the videos from each winner.
It also includes the two Miss Hawaii titleholders who went on to win the Miss America crown: Angela Baraquio Grey in 2001, and Carolyn Sapp Daniels in 1991.
This year’s Miss Hawaii, Nikki Kehaulani Holbrook said, “The Miss Hawaii Organization is rooted in community service and it is our hope that by sharing this video, we will be able to lift the spirits of those who watch it.”
You can watch the full video below:
