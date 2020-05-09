Though months away, organizers call off Oahu’s Okinawan Festival

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Okinawan Festival wasn’t scheduled until September, but organizers announced Friday it’s a no-go.
The Hawaii United Okinawa Association says the Labor Day Weekend celebration at the Convention Center will be replaced with a virtual celebration.
Annually, the event celebrates Okinawan culture and its presence in Hawaii. Festivities are complete with entertainment, food booths, vendors, exhibits and of course: Andagi!
“While painful, it is the right thing to do. The health and safety of festival attendees, our kupuna, performers, and volunteers during this COVID-19 pandemic is what’s most important,” organizers said.
2016 was the last time the festival was canceled, due to the threat from Hurricane Lester.
This would’ve been the festival’s 38th year. For more details, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.