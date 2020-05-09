Soon we will say goodbye to our trade winds...

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Monday evening. Hope all of the moms had a wonderful Mother's Day weekend and they were pampered! They deserve it! Trade winds will be present for one more day before they fade away. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will remain in place through tonight then decline on Tuesday afternoon. A typical pattern of mainly windward showers will continue tonight, with an increase in showers both windward and leeward Monday into Tuesday as a band of enhanced moisture passes over the state. Trades will be disrupted on Wednesday, giving way to a land and sea breeze pattern through Friday. Trades are expected to rebuild next weekend, bringing a return of the more typical windward and mauka shower distribution.