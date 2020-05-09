HFD: Two small brush fires in Ewa appear to be intentionally set

HFD: Two small brush fires in Ewa appear to be intentionally set
HFD worked to put out the flames Saturday afternoon. (Source: Angel)
By HNN Staff | May 9, 2020 at 4:39 PM HST - Updated May 9 at 5:43 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters spent late Saturday afternoon battling two separate brush fires in the Ewa area.

Multiple units were called out to one of the fires near Ewa Gentry within the 4 o’clock hour. The flames began in the vicinity of Puahala and Puamaeole Streets.

No homes were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.

Shortly after, a second fire was reported off Miula Street.

According to HFD, both fires were likely deliberately started by one person. Police also responded to the scene.

By 5 p.m., both fires were under control.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.