HFD: Two small brush fires in Ewa appear to be intentionally set

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters spent late Saturday afternoon battling two separate brush fires in the Ewa area.
Multiple units were called out to one of the fires near Ewa Gentry within the 4 o’clock hour. The flames began in the vicinity of Puahala and Puamaeole Streets.
No homes were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.
Shortly after, a second fire was reported off Miula Street.
According to HFD, both fires were likely deliberately started by one person. Police also responded to the scene.
By 5 p.m., both fires were under control.
This story may be updated.
