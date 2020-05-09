Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii reports no new virus case for 1st time in 2 months
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is reporting no new case of the coronavirus for the first time in nearly two months. The state Department of Health said the number of positive cases remained at 629. The last time there was no new case was on March 13. At that point, Hawaii had a total of just two cases. Hawaii has been under a statewide stay-at-home order since the last week of March to slow the spread of the virus. Gov. David Ige has begun relaxing some restrictions. Hawaii also requires those arriving in the state and traveling between the islands to observe 14 days of quarantine.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-VOLCANO TOWN
Hawaii town wounded by eruption suffering again under virus
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii mountain town that suffered serious economic damage from a volcanic eruption has been wounded by another natural disaster as the coronavirus hits its livelihood. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the Big Island community of Volcano was shut down for months following the May 2018 eruption of Kilauea. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is a major driver of the community’s economy that closed for four months during the eruption and shut down again following the pandemic outbreak. Some residents worry the economic recovery from the virus could be slower, but remain hopeful Volcano will recover from a second natural setback.
REAL ESTATE-MARKET DECLINE
Hawaii real estate April sales suffered coronavirus impacts
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Board of Realtors has issued a report showing the state’s real estate market suffered last month as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the analysis indicates resales of Oahu homes fell more than 20% in April. Sales on Hawaii island and Kauai fell between 20% and 60% last month. The report says factors constraining sales include a prohibition on open houses because of health restrictions, thousands of local job losses, tighter lending criteria, and a significant decline in state tourism. The report says homeowners are listing fewer properties for sale.
AP-US-MISSING-CHILDREN-UNCLE'S-AUTOPSY-
Missing Idaho kids' uncle died of blood clot in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — A pulmonary blood clot killed the brother of an Idaho woman who’s facing charges in the disappearance of her children — a case that attracted worldwide attention with revelations of her doomsday beliefs and connection to three mysterious deaths. Autopsy and toxicology reports were released Friday for Alex Cox, who died in Arizona in December. In July, Cox fatally shot his sister’s estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in what he said was self-defense. His sister, Lori Vallow, married a man just two weeks after his wife died in October. Her two children were reported missing in September. Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February. She is being held on $1 million bail.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii legislature to reconvene next week to discuss budget
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii House and Senate leaders say lawmakers will reconvene starting Monday for at least six legislative days to address an estimated $1 billion budget shortfall brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. House Speaker Scott Saiki acknowledged the governor’s stay-at-home order remained in effect through the end of May. But he says lawmakers feel its necessary to address the budget. Hawaii tax revenues have dropped sharply as the number of tourists arriving in the islands has slowed to a trickle, in part because of the 14-day quarantine imposed on travelers. The closure of retailers, restaurants and businesses has also depressed revenue.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII-ROGUE-TOURISTS-
Rogue tourists arrested as Hawaii tries to curb virus spread
HONOLULU (AP) — Police in Hawaii are cracking down on rogue tourists who are visiting beaches, riding personal watercraft, and generally flouting strict requirements that they quarantine for 14 days after arriving. A newlywed California couple left their Waikiki hotel room repeatedly, despite being warned by hotel staff, and were arrested. Others have been arrested at a hotel pool, loading groceries outside a Costco and bringing take-out food back to a hotel room. The rules, the strictest in any U.S. state, have helped keep infections relatively low. As of Wednesday, Hawaii reported 626 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths.