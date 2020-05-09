Kauai man well respected for his community service dies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man known throughout the Garden Isle for his service to the community has died.
Friends of Russell Haluapo say he passed away Friday night at his home.
He’s perhaps most recognized as the face of the keiki toy run, which brings hundreds of bikers to the Historic County Building each holiday season to distribute toys to the children of Kauai.
But friends say service was a year-round passion for him evidenced by his last ride this past Sunday, which he turned into a donation event for the Kauai Independent Food Bank.
“He was quite a unique guy, you know with his long hair and always riding bikes and stuff, parties and stuff. And I always looked up to that,” long time friend Kevin Rapozo said. “This guy helped everybody.”
“He just liked making other people happy. And he liked seeing the smiles on other peoples’ faces,” Rapozo added. “Everything with him is aloha. Everything is aloha.”
Rapozo says he and Haluapo were planing to make the Sunday Food Bank drive a weekly event.
Memorial services are pending.
