Iolani, Damien announce alternative graduation plans for C/O 2020
Iolani School is making use of their baseball field for the drive-in style graduation ceremony. (Source: Iolani School Facebook)
By HNN Staff | May 9, 2020 at 12:49 PM HST - Updated May 9 at 1:02 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two private schools on Oahu have announced plans for an alternative graduation.

Iolani School said they will host a special drive-in movie style graduation for its seniors.

The baseball field will be transformed to socially distance grads and immediate family members for a June 6 celebration.

Iolani School said on Facebook that the community is overjoyed to be able to celebrate the hard work of the senior class.

And on May 24, Damien Memorial School will celebrate their seniors with a livestreamed ceremony.

School staff will deliver gowns, gifts, and programs to families’ homes the week of May 18.

Then at 11 a.m. on the 24th, the ceremony will be streamed from the school’s Bishop Scanlon Gym. The program will feature live speakers, and each student’s photo will be shown when their name is announced.

Later in the year, the class will be given an evening celebration including a prayer, dinner and senior walk ceremony.

