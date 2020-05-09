HPD searching for 3 suspects in overnight armed robbery in Kunia

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery case after an incident overnight in Kunia.
Details were limited, but according to a police highlight, three suspects were involved — one man and two women.
The victim, a 57-year-old man, was reportedly tied up and his face was covered during the ordeal.
HPD said the suspects stormed into the man’s home around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. One suspect was armed with a handgun, two others armed with knives.
Property of the victim was taken before the suspects fled.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
HPD is searching for the suspects and no arrests have been reported.
Anyone with information may call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.