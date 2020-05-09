Forecast: Trade wind weather conditions for Mother’s Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mother Nature has trade wind weather for Mother’s Day, with the usual showers for windward areas. However, Kauai will have a higher chance for showers Sunday, with the showers possibly spreading to the rest of the state by Tuesday as incoming moisture is enhanced by a passing upper level low. Trade winds will ease up Wednesday into Friday, with the chance for afternoon clouds and maybe a pop-up shower or two.