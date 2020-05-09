Condoms, other personal items found in Waikiki massage parlor raid

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors raided a local massage parlor on Kalakaua Avenue as part of a crack down on the sex trafficking trade in Honolulu.
Prosecutors and Honolulu Police on Friday executed a search warrant at the Healthy Angel massage parlor at the Century Center condos, but made no arrests.
Personal sexual items like condoms and lubricant were among the items found, as seen in photos of the raid from the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office. Bundles of cash were also found.
Acting Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto said shutting down illegal massage parlors is a high priority during the coronavirus pandemic.
“With these illegal massage parlors still operating, we were afraid that to allow these parlors to continue operating may increase the spread,” said Nadamoto.
During the past 14 months, the Prosecutors Office has raided 17 massage parlors and relaxation spas. More than a dozen of them have since closed.
Residents at the Century Center have been complaining for years about the sex trafficking businesses there. But they said that whenever one gets prosecuted or moves out, a new one moves in.
“It is just an ongoing nightmare,” said Ian Lind, a former condo owner and ex-president of the condo board.
“The board has chased these businesses in every which way. The board hired attorneys. And that wasn’t enough so the board hired private investigators. The board cooperated with police. Then when the police dragged their feet, the board went to the FBI.”
The Prosecutor Office said its investigation is ongoing.
