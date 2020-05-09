CBS renews Magnum P.I. reboot for a third season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready to see more Magnum P.I. CBS has renewed the hit 80′s remake for a third season.
The show’s been averaging about 6.5 million viewers. Friday’s show was season two finale on KGMB.
In the reboot, Jay Hernandez plays Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.
The cast also includes Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill.
In an Instagram post, Hernandez expressed his faith and joy with the show, saying, “Laughin’ at them suckas who said we wouldn’t make it past season 1 & a big thank you to all our fans who’ve supported us on this crazy journey. We can’t wait to get after it with our ohana in Hawaii 🙏🏽MAGNUM P.I. SEASON 3 coming soon!! 😆🤙🏽”
The show airs weekly on KGMB.
