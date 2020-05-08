Virtual ceremony planned for Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Like so many events this year, technology is playing a role in keeping traditions alive.
This year’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii was among the popular events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Every memorial day, it draws upwards of 40,000 people to Magic Island as thousands of paper lanterns covered in handwritten prayers and remembrances are set afloat in the water.
In place of the traditional massive ceremony, organizers say there will be an hour-long virtual ceremony on May 25 instead.
Mark it on your calendars: The virtual ceremony will air on KGMB at 6:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, and last until 7:30 p.m.
It will also be streamed online at lanternfloatinghawaii.com.
“We understand the profound impact and difficult choices everyone is making during this time and our hearts go out to all those affected by this pandemic. Upon deep reflection and careful consideration, we felt it was still important to continue to honor the message of peace and hope that is embodied by this event,” said Craig Yamamoto, Hawaii Temple Manager of Shinnyo-en.
“Our hope is that it will provide solace to those watching and we encourage everyone to continue to submit their remembrances, prayers and commitments to positive action to perpetuate the goodness of those being remembered through an online submission," Yamamoto added.
To honor the life and legacy of a loved one, click here to submit a remembrance.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.