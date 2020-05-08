They grow up so fast: Oahu’s 3rd monk seal pup is doing fine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bundle of joy has turned up on the shores of an Oahu beach.
The Hawaii Marine Animal Response reported a new Hawaiian monk seal pup was born on an islet off shore of Oahu around April 18.
The team says its Oahu’s third pup of the year.
In an update posted this week, they said the pup — currently named PO3 — was “growing well thanks to the careful attention of its mother.”
HMAR is closely monitoring the behaviors and growth of the pup alongside its supposed mother. (The team can’t be 100 percent certain of the pups mother, but they have their guesses.)
With a suspected uptick in monk seal births, HMAR is inviting volunteers to join the team to help with pup monitoring and outreach.
For more information on volunteering or to sign up for an internship, click here.
