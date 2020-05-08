Lawmaker proposes using Hawaii’s federal stimulus aid to rush payments to laid off workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Sen. Laura Thielen is pitching the idea of an interest-free, advance loan from the federal CARES Act to those waiting for unemployment benefits.
More than 85,000 jobless claims are still being processed out of the 225,000 filed since March 1.
“We could basically front-end the $600 weekly payment and have people sign an agreement that once their claim is approved, and most of them will be, that they would allow us to reimburse the state,” Thielen said.
She’s already pitched the idea to the state Senate and House leadership.
Thielen volunteered for about a week at the state temporary unemployment office set up inside a Hawaii Convention Center ballroom. That gave her a firsthand look at how challenging processing claims can be, especially for claims that need high level adjustments.
“People that are living paycheck-to-paycheck and now they’re gone one, two months, and they’re looking at having to go through another month or two with zero income.”
The state received $860 million from the federal government through the federal stimulus package known as the CARES Act. The money must be used to help states with pandemic-related hardships.
It cannot be used for salaries or projects that were budgeted for ahead of the crisis, but can be used to help those left jobless.
Federal rules limit what the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations can do because it is an insurance program so an advanced loan as Thielen is suggesting could not be distributed by DLIR.
State Labor Director Scott Murakami said a public assistance program like that could possibly be set in motion by another state agency such as the state Department of Human Services.
“In my view, anything that could provide relief to the community in a quicker way I would certainly support and you know the numbers that we’re looking at, we still have 85,000 people still in the claims processing stage.”
The Legislature reconvenes on Monday and Thielen is hoping other lawmakers will want to implement her plan.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.