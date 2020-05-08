Missed a food distribution? Several more will be held this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There will be several opportunities for Hawaii families in need to benefit from food distribution events this weekend.
The Salvation Army and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are holding four events on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island on Saturday.
The events will help feed approximately 1,200 families statewide.
Y. Hata & Co. Ltd. and Hawaii State VOAD are also helping with these food distributions.
If you are able to help, the Salvation Army is seeking monetary donations through its website or by calling (808) 440-1800.
Here’s where you can find the upcoming distribution events:
Where: Polynesian Cultural Center Enter via BYU-Hawaii via Kulani Street and Hale Laa Boulevard roundabout intersection
Time: 9 a.m. until supplies last; cars will be allowed to line up with trunks open starting at 8:30 a.m.
700 food boxes and produce bags available.
Where: Queen Kaahumanu Center
Time : 9 a.m. until supplies last; cars will be allowed to line up with trunks open starting at 8:30 a.m.
200 food boxes will be available.
Hilo:
Where: The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps
Time: 9 a.m. until supplies last
100 food boxes will be available.
Kailua-Kona:
Where: The Salvation Army Kona Corps The entrance will be Kalani Street toward the Salvation Army Kona Corps and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Time: 9 a.m. until supplies last; cars will be allowed to line up with trunks open starting at 8:30 a.m.
100 food boxes will be available.
