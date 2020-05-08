Military convoys anticipated on the freeway come next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A heads up for Oahu drivers: Look out for a larger presence of military vehicles on the freeway next week.
The 25th Infantry Division will be moving equipment from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam to Schofield Barracks.
Officials say about 20 vehicles will be in each convoy traveling on the H1 West and H2 North.
The convoys will run from May 11 to May 15. The convoys will be on the road anywhere from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those days.
Residents are asked to be cautious if attempting to pass between the slow-moving military vehicles.
Officials added approximately 1,350 soldiers who returned from Thailand in mid-April have completed a mandatory 14-day quarantine. There were zero cases of COVID-19 among them.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.